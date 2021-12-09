Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.53

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.53 and last traded at $157.54, with a volume of 10845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Get Prologis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.