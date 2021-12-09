ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.08. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,856 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

