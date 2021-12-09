Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.