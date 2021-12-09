Public Mint Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $144,285.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

