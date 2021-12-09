Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Issued By Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOT opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$405.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

