Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised by Analyst

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,567,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $579,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,170 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,330 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

