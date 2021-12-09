Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Lowered by Taglich Brothers

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.01%.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

