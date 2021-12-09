Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.78 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $710.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

