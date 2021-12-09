Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $450,817.00 and $25,468.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

