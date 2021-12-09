Qcash Hits Market Cap of $68.56 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.56 million and $138.07 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.08 or 0.99929598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.