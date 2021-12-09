Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,588.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $55,588.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.88 or 0.08661145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00320461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.00942438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00080061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00400070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00285420 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,477,043 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.