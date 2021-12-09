QuarkChain Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $154.87 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00222974 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

