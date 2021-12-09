QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QNST. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QuinStreet by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 19.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

