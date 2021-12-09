Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down to $12.02

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $11.55. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 571 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $520.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 71.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

