Raymond James Analysts Give Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) a C$17.00 Price Target

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has been assigned a C$17.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Ci Capital upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,400. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 35.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$5.04 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.13.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

