Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $67,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.