RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.50

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KUT. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

