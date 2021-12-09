RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.50

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KUT. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

