Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

RWT stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.