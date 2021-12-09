Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

RWT stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

