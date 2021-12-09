Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.65.

