Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

