Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

