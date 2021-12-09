Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $941,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

