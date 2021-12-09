Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.85 ($42.52).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €30.11 ($33.83) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($113.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.