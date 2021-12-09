ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues Earnings Results

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE SOL opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $408.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.42. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get ReneSola alerts:

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.