ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE SOL opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 2.42. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

ReneSola announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

