REPO Reaches Market Cap of $13.49 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. REPO has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $1.78 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.