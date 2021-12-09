Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equinox Gold (EQX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX):

12/7/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

12/2/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/22/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.75 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

11/16/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

11/8/2021 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 1,833,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,212. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

