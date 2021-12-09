ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $24,571.41 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $24,571.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barton P. Bandy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66.

OTCMKTS RSLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 356,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,708. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSLS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSLS. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

