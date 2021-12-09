ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.92. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

