Reviewing Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) & Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 4.24 $23.94 million $3.08 10.99 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.01 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greene County Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

