Reviewing Rafael (RFL) and Its Rivals

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rafael to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.20 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.94

Rafael’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rafael and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Rafael’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Rafael peers beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

