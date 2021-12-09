REVV (REVV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.16 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. REVV has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00219102 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

