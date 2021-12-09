RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGCO stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

