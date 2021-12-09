RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.20 EPS.

Shares of RH stock traded up $57.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $634.89. 51,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.42. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get RH alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RH stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.