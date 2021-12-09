RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $79.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $655.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,467. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

