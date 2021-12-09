Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €83.00 ($93.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.91 ($126.86).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €83.38 ($93.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.74 and a 200-day moving average of €83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($105.39).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.