Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 547,087 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29.

APH stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

