RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $350.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $27.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $180.09 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,981,270. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $230,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

