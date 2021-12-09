Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley Sells 1,500 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RBA traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,965. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

