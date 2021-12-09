Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley Sells 1,500 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RBA traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,965. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.