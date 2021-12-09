Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 134.08.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
