Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 134.08.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

