Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,108 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $173.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 145.90, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

