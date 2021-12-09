Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in CDW by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $198.82 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

