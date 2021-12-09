Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,938 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $404.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

