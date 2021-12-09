Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,236 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

