Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 49,210 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day moving average is $145.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

