Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy Buys 2,500 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

