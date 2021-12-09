Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.39 or 0.08675394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.16 or 1.00569107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

