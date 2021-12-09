Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $1,161,097.73 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROK traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $346.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

