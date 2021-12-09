Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 435 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 435 price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 376.38.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

