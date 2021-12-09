Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Up 0.2%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 1,361,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 772,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

